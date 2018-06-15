Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

BCS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Investec cut Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Barclays from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Barclays opened at $10.80 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77. Barclays has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Barclays had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,954,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,807,000 after buying an additional 5,826,043 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

