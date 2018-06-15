BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $127.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical traded up $7.62, hitting $97.60, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,734,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -145.67 and a beta of 1.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $100.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $373.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.73 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,450 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $219,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,436 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $129,685.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,691.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,378 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 178,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.