Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ichor in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Ichor traded down $0.45, reaching $22.91, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 740,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,408. Ichor has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $615.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Ichor had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $258.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Ichor’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $113,677.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ichor by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,679 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,286,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,817,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Ichor by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 735,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 279,510 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

