Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.63.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum opened at $75.19 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $83.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 975,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.