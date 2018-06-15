Nautilus (NLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NLS. B. Riley reduced their price target on Nautilus from $19.75 to $16.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Imperial Capital restated an in-line rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NLS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 329,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,163. The company has a market capitalization of $494.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.33. Nautilus has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director M Carl Johnson III sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $50,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $157,718.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,777.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,958 shares of company stock valued at $501,871. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

