Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa Murphy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Papa Murphy’s traded up $0.04, hitting $5.46, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,477. The firm has a market cap of $94.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Papa Murphy’s has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.61 million. Papa Murphy’s had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 9.92%. analysts anticipate that Papa Murphy’s will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp purchased 155,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $853,526.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in Papa Murphy’s in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Papa Murphy’s in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa Murphy’s by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa Murphy’s in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 29.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East.

