ValuEngine Lowers Telefonica Brasil (VIV) to Strong Sell

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Telefonica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Telefonica Brasil from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price target on Telefonica Brasil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telefonica Brasil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

VIV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 2,050,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Telefonica Brasil has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 10.81%. equities analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 79,170,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,216,061,000 after buying an additional 2,745,999 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 23.1% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,671 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 8.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,100,000 after purchasing an additional 384,424 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 9.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,899,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 248,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $39,572,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

