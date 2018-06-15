JinkoSolar (JKS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th.

JKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 31st. Roth Capital downgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price objective on JinkoSolar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.17.

JinkoSolar opened at $12.37 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $976.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.40 million. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

