ValuEngine Downgrades New Mountain Finance (NMFC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, June 5th.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 target price on New Mountain Finance and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut New Mountain Finance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

New Mountain Finance opened at $13.50 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.54. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.86 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 49.57%. analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 105.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 274,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 40,098 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 258,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

