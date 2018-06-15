Fly Leasing (FLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 29th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fly Leasing to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $404.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fly Leasing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fly Leasing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Fly Leasing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Fly Leasing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 543,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fly Leasing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

