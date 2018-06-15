Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, June 4th.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

PHX stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $317.90 million, a PE ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 34.83%. analysts forecast that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 4th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 208,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 357,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 214,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,139,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2017, the company owned perpetual ownership of 255,039 net mineral acres; leased 19,351 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,095 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 63 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.