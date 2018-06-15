Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals opened at $12.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -2.69.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 519.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 700,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.