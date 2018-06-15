Westwater Resources (WWR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Westwater Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. 232,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.59. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). research analysts expect that Westwater Resources will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

