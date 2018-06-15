Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Holdings Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,160 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.03% of Valvoline worth $44,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valvoline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Valvoline traded down $0.34, hitting $20.56, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,855,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.92 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 9.93%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

