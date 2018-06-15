Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,154,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,806,000 after buying an additional 370,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 535,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 237,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,460,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,131,000 after buying an additional 229,659 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 998,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,807,000 after buying an additional 182,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,596,000 after buying an additional 131,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Tenneco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Tenneco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

In related news, CEO Brian J. Kesseler bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $1,002,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. Tenneco Inc has a twelve month low of $43.48 and a twelve month high of $65.59.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.11). Tenneco had a return on equity of 50.58% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 4th. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.51%.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

