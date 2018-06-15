Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of Casella Waste Systems worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 417.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $26,574.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,840 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,306.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $785,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,095 over the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWST traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $25.38. 7,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,564. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

