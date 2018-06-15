Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 25,540 Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,540 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CQP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Cheniere Energy Partners traded down $0.11, reaching $35.39, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 26,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,142. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $36.82.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 266.18% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

