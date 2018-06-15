Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $53,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 13,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments opened at $114.72 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $5,805,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $2,223,634.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,083. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.36.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.