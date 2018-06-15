Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of Stars Group traded down $0.50, reaching $37.20, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 14,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,968. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.81. Stars Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Stars Group had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $392.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

