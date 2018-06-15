Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 8,091 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GEL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 target price on Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock traded down $0.46, reaching $22.66, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 11,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,284. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.13 million. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

