Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $46,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,545.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $128.25 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $131.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

