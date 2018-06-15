Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (VOX) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 213.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,898 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

Get Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF opened at $86.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $96.02.

About Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.