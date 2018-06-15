Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $93.32 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,380 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $93,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $2,331,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,815,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,187,053,000 after buying an additional 1,682,070 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,314,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,290,000 after buying an additional 236,351 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 42,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,027,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

In related news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $11,295,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $5,805,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,009,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,083 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

