Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Stake Decreased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,490 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.19% of Summit Materials worth $39,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $285,000.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.15.

Summit Materials traded down $0.20, reaching $27.64, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,101,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,686. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Summit Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.51 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

