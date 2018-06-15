Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 420,940 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.21% of Jack in the Box worth $30,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 597.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $124,280.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Shares of JACK stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.26. The company had a trading volume of 877,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,183. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.09.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

