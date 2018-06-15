VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Receives $11.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

VBI Vaccines traded down $0.01, reaching $3.03, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.77. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 4,607.13%. analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francisco Diaz-Mitoma bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,958.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Baxter purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $32,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,431.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,100 shares of company stock worth $84,051. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

