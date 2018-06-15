Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Stake Decreased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,134 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vector Group worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vector Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Vector Group by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.40 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on VGR shares. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price target on shares of Vector Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.