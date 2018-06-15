Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Share Price

Media headlines about Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Venator Materials earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9057820817578 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Venator Materials traded down $0.10, hitting $17.69, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 552,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,731. Venator Materials has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNTR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Venator Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Venator Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

