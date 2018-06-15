Venture Life Group (VLG) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 4th.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Venture Life Group in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Venture Life Group alerts:

VLG opened at GBX 40 ($0.53) on Monday. Venture Life Group has a one year low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.20).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.09%.

In other news, insider Sharon Mary Collins purchased 82,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £39,799.68 ($52,988.52).

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers Benecol, a cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.