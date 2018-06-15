Verastem (VSTM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, June 6th.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of Verastem opened at $5.58 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $320.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.28.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph M. Lobacki acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $44,583.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,583. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Verastem by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.