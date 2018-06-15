Verastem (VSTM) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Verastem earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.5360681311431 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Verastem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Verastem traded up $0.95, hitting $6.53, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,440,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,943. The company has a market capitalization of $324.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.28. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). analysts forecast that Verastem will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph M. Lobacki purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,583.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,583. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

