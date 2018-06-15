Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 457.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,340,000 after purchasing an additional 279,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,303,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,227,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,038,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,024,000 after purchasing an additional 465,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,331,000 after buying an additional 318,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 703,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,476,000 after buying an additional 158,260 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WellCare Health Plans opened at $239.82 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.25 and a 1 year high of $243.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.52. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

WCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.44.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.