Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1,910.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,124 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,612,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,753,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,653,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,721 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,793,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $123.55. The company has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 72.40% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.86.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $8,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660,172 shares in the company, valued at $54,173,714.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry Whitson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $248,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

