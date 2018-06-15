Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Veritiv worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth $221,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

VRTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Veritiv from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of Veritiv traded up $0.65, reaching $38.35, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 130,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,836. Veritiv Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $581.30 million, a PE ratio of -45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.