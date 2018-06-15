Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,813,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $15,484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $97,594.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. UBS Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Vetr raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.80 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

