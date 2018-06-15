Veros 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,328.00 (CRYPTO:VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Veros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Crex24. During the last seven days, Veros has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Veros has a total market capitalization of $382,273.00 and approximately $5,328.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003650 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00598211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00237635 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00093184 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,547,240 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. Veros’ official website is vedh.io.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

