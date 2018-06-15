VersaBank (VB) Director Buys C$10,575.00 in Stock

VersaBank (TSE:VB) Director Arnold Edward Hillier purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,575.00.

Arnold Edward Hillier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VersaBank alerts:

On Wednesday, May 9th, Arnold Edward Hillier sold 214 shares of VersaBank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$1,562.20.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Arnold Edward Hillier bought 1,300 shares of VersaBank stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$13,325.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Arnold Edward Hillier bought 1,200 shares of VersaBank stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,300.00.

Shares of VersaBank stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,100. VersaBank has a twelve month low of C$4.27 and a twelve month high of C$8.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company provides commercial lending services to selected niche markets in Canada. It also purchases loan and lease receivables from nonbank financial services companies, and also originates and services real estate development and commercial loans.

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.