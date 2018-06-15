VersaBank (VB) Director David Roy Taylor Purchases 3,600 Shares

VersaBank (TSE:VB) Director David Roy Taylor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00.

David Roy Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, David Roy Taylor purchased 1,350 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,531.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, David Roy Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00.

On Thursday, April 26th, David Roy Taylor purchased 900 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,372.00.

On Monday, April 9th, David Roy Taylor purchased 1,500 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,230.00.

On Monday, April 2nd, David Roy Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, David Roy Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,000.00.

VB stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.02. 12,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,100. VersaBank has a 12 month low of C$4.27 and a 12 month high of C$8.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company provides commercial lending services to selected niche markets in Canada. It also purchases loan and lease receivables from nonbank financial services companies, and also originates and services real estate development and commercial loans.

