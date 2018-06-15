NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 15,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 112,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 39,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Ian F. Smith sold 85,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $13,471,923.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $554,239.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,632.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,136 shares of company stock worth $22,211,367 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals opened at $154.99 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.15 and a 12-month high of $178.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 193.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Argus set a $172.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.