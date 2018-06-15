Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas Buys Shares of 19,770 Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,770 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,523,813 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,696,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,178 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072,817 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,942,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,553,135 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,843,655,000 after acquiring an additional 307,369 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,522,906 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,454,261,000 after acquiring an additional 913,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,709,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,600,370,000 after acquiring an additional 91,553 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,167,986. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Microsoft had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

