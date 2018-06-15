VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) CFO Scott A. Roe Sells 20,096 Shares

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) CFO Scott A. Roe sold 20,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $1,603,258.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,987,658.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VFC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. VF’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of VF from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Monday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. VF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in VF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of VF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,244,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

