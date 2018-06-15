VF Corp (VFC) Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,029 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in VF were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,867,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,590,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,438,000 after buying an additional 699,045 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,587,000 after buying an additional 408,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,686,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of VF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 767,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,701,000 after buying an additional 393,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,161,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,886.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,594 over the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VF from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

VF opened at $84.03 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. VF’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

