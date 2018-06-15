Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.15 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Viberate has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Viberate token can now be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00001435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, OKEx and Livecoin. Viberate has a market cap of $16.02 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003614 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000674 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00598684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00231363 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044016 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00092458 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @Viberate_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com.

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Upbit, OKEx, Livecoin, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

