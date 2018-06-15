VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. 127,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 61.16 and a current ratio of 61.16. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.13 million. equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $6,414,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $973,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $14,109,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $11,851,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $125,492,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip.

