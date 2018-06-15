Teton Advisors Inc. Has $343,000 Stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vicor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James A. Simms sold 28,985 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $1,064,329.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $204,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,048 shares of company stock worth $2,842,856. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

VICR traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $47.15. 319,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,840. Vicor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 425.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

