Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 90,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia opened at $17.15 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, insider Georgia S. Derrico acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,522 shares of company stock valued at $191,583. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

SONA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

