Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACRS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

ACRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics opened at $19.78 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $613.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Neal Walker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 897,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,027,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,700 shares of company stock worth $662,191. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

