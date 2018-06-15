Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $212,000 Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 144,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,822. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $51.89 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $322,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.