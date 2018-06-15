Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $229,000 Stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hub Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,332,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,847,000 after acquiring an additional 50,681 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 299,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after buying an additional 170,560 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 45,019 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hub Group Inc has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.08.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

