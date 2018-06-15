VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US EQ (CDC) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US EQ (NASDAQ:CDC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.54% of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US EQ worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US EQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US EQ traded up $0.14, reaching $46.24, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 55,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,850. VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US EQ has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US EQ’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th.

